Catholic Diocese of Joliet fires employee wanted on charges of traveling to meet a child, grooming

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who was fired Wednesday by the Diocese of Joliet in the south suburbs.Jeremy Hylka is wanted on charges of traveling to meet a child and grooming.He had worked at Saint Joseph Catholic School in Lockport, Saint Joseph the Apostle Catholic Church in Joliet and the Cathedral of Saint Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet.In a statement, the diocese said Hylka is prohibited from working or volunteering for any diocesan school or parish, and that it had received information from various sources concerning alleged inappropriate communications with a minor."The diocese, the school and the parishes remain committed to a safe environment for all children under our care," the statement said.