Catholic Diocese of Joliet fires employee wanted on charges of traveling to meet a child, grooming

Jeremy Hylka worked at Saint Joseph Catholic School in Lockport and Saint Joseph the Apostle Catholic Church, Cathedral of Saint Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who was fired Wednesday by the Diocese of Joliet in the south suburbs.

Jeremy Hylka is wanted on charges of traveling to meet a child and grooming.

He had worked at Saint Joseph Catholic School in Lockport, Saint Joseph the Apostle Catholic Church in Joliet and the Cathedral of Saint Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet.

In a statement, the diocese said Hylka is prohibited from working or volunteering for any diocesan school or parish, and that it had received information from various sources concerning alleged inappropriate communications with a minor.

"The diocese, the school and the parishes remain committed to a safe environment for all children under our care," the statement said.

FULL DIOCESE OF JOLIET STATEMENT:
"Jeremy Hylka will not be returning to his positions at St. Joseph Catholic School in Lockport, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Joliet and the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet. The Diocese of Joliet received information from various sources concerning alleged inappropriate communications with a purported minor. Civil authorities have been notified. The diocese, the school and the parishes remain committed to a safe environment for all children under our care."

FULL JOLIET POLICE STATEMENT:
"The Joliet Police Department has been made aware of a video depicting an adult allegedly engaged in inappropriate communication with a minor. Joliet Police Detectives possess this video and an investigation is currently underway. Thank you for your assistance. No further information will be released at this time."
