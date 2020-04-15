2020 presidential election

Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign

Elizabeth Warren endorsed Joe Biden on Wednesday, becoming the last of the former vice president's major Democratic presidential rivals to formally back him.

"In this moment of crisis, it's more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good, effective government-and I've seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild," the senator from Massachusetts tweeted.



This comes one day after former President Barack Obama endorsed Biden, a close friend from their two terms in the White House, when Biden served as vice president. Bernie Sanders, who suspended his campaign last week, endorsed Biden on Monday

Before Wednesday, Warren was the only former Democratic presidential candidate who hadn't yet backed Biden.

Warren dropped out of the race last month, shortly after a disappointing third-place finish in her home state. She refused to immediately endorse Biden or her fellow progressive Sanders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicselizabeth warrenjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Obama endorses Biden's presidential campaign
Trump campaign sues Wisconsin TV station over critical ad
Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
4 dead, 15 sick in Lincoln Park nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
Man charged in CTA bus attack on nurse
Wilmette, Highland Park order residents to wear face masks in public
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
2-year-old boy shot on South Side: CPD
Show More
3rd Chicago police officer dies after contracting COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 27,575 COVID-19 cases
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Naval Station Great Lakes plans for year of COVID-19 safety measures
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
More TOP STORIES News