Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign

In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VrfBtJvFee— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020
This comes one day after former President Barack Obama endorsed Biden, a close friend from their two terms in the White House, when Biden served as vice president. Bernie Sanders, who suspended his campaign last week, endorsed Biden on Monday
Before Wednesday, Warren was the only former Democratic presidential candidate who hadn't yet backed Biden.
Warren dropped out of the race last month, shortly after a disappointing third-place finish in her home state. She refused to immediately endorse Biden or her fellow progressive Sanders.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.