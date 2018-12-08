Warrenville doctor charged with inappropriately touching, kissing female patient

A neurologist turned himself in to Warrenville police last week after his former patient reported him for sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred January in the west suburb.Dr. Henry Echiverri is accused of touching a female patient's bare skin below her waistline during an appointment in January, according to Warrenville police. Afterward, he allegedly hugged and kissed her on the cheek.She reported him July 23, and he was charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery at the conclusion of an investigation, police said. He turned himself in Nov. 29, after an arrest warrant was issued that day, and was released on bond.Echiverri, who has been a neurologist at Edward-Elmhurst Health's hospitals for 28 years, will continue to see patients throughout the criminal proceedings, according to Keith Hartenberger, the health system's spokesman. Hartenberger said in a Saturday statement that no other complaints of alleged sexual misconduct were filed against Echiverri in those years."We take these allegations very seriously and are taking appropriate precautions to ensure patient safety until the legal matter is resolved," Hartenberger said.According to Northwestern Medicine's website, Echiverri also practices at Central DuPage Hospital. Christopher King, director of media relations and communications for Northwestern Medicine, said in a Saturday statement the Echiverri is not an employee but has privileges to practice at Central DuPage Hospital, though he has not exercised them in recent years."We had no prior knowledge of this allegation, and our medical staff will take appropriate action once more information regarding this matter is made available," King said.Echiverri has been licensed to practice medicine in Illinois since 1985, according to Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation records.Warrenville police was asking anyone with information regarding the alleged crime or similar incidents to call (630) 393-2131.