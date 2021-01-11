Rhode Island sanitation worker finds new friend in boy, 3, on his route

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9467360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One couple spent $1,000 on two cookies to help the family whose dad did not have life insurance.

WARWICK, R.I. -- A Rhode Island sanitation collector has found a partner of sorts in a young boy on his route.Their friendship is now inspiring the child's family.As the moon dips down and sun begins to rise, Warwick, Rhode Island sanitation worker Chris Perry makes his rounds."It's got its challenges. But you get used to it after 17 years; you know what to expect and how to deal with it," Perry said.What he didn't expect, was a 3-year-old to become part of his weekly routine.Landon gets everything ready for removal,"Each time we have to do each barrel one by one," said Brian Constant, Landon's dad.He waits and watches for Perry to pull up."And if he's still sleeping, he will wake up and say 'I'm missing Chris.' And we have to run in his room and get him and bring him outside," said Melissa Constant, Landon's mom.At the age of 2, Landon took a liking to him, and a year later, he still feels the same."He's 3 and this is a big deal for him, and Chris recognizes that and we appreciate that about him; he goes above and beyond," Melissa said.For his birthday, Perry played the happy birthday tune from his truck."He loved it. They all loved it," Perry said.Landon got a gift from Santa so he could be just like Perry."He'll say, 'mom, I'm going to play Chris,'" Melissa said.To make sure he never misses a pickup, Perry wastes no time. He circles twice to make sure Landon gets a look."I know if he's not there I'll come around a second time and he'll be there," Perry said.Being there means a lot, especially since COVID-19 came about."It's just a little different, but it makes you feel better you have other people to talk to," Perry said.Landon has had a hard time opening up to others."Because of that friendship, it's helped Landon actually start talking more," his father said.One family's trash has turned into a treasure."It's just that little bit of extra that he puts in that he doesn't have to, but he does it to make him happy," Melissa said.And Perry is happy to do it."It's a good feeling, a real good feeling," he said.