shooting

Police say at least 3 shot, 'active threat' in northwest DC

At least one person was seen being led away by police in handcuffs.
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and CAROLE FELDMAN Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Police say at least 3 shot, 'active threat' in northwest DC

WASHINGTON -- Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in northwest Washington, D.C., and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an "active threat."

Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington. The incident is just down the road from Howard University Law School.

Police in tactical gear were seen escorting people out of an apartment building. Officers pointed their rifles upward toward other buildings and windows as the people moved quickly down the street with their hands raised above their heads.

At least one person was seen being led away by police in handcuffs.

Authorities said the three shooting victims included two men and a juvenile female. The Metropolitan Police Department is warning people who live in the nearby neighborhoods of Cleveland Park and Van Ness to shelter in place.

The University of the District of Columbia, which is located nearby, went into lockdown, telling students and staff to shelter and stay in place. In a tweet, the college said there was an "active shooting incident near student housing" and the suspect remained at large.

Video posted on Twitter captured the sound of bursts of rapid gunfire.

A slew of law enforcement officials and emergency crews were sent to the scene. The U.S. Secret Service said its officers were aiding police in the search and at the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shots firedgun violenceshootingfbiu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Teens killed: Gary woman admits helping hide gun used in 2 murders
A$AP Rocky arrested at airport in connection with Hollywood shooting
New Mexico fines production company of Alec Baldwin's 'Rust'
Man shot in downtown Evanston, fire officials say
TOP STORIES
DuPage Co. COVID cases now at 'medium' level, CDC says
4 bodies found in Chicago River, Lake Michigan in a week: CPD
Woman charged with DUI in SW Side crash that decapitated woman
Chicago weather radar: Heavy rain, storms before warm weekend
YouTuber denies he deliberately crashed plane for views
Handyman appears in court in gruesome stabbing murder of mom
South Side environment activist proud to carry on her mother's mission
Show More
Security volunteers, martial artists to patrol CTA Red Line trains
GOP Rep. Greene testifies she doesn't remember actions before Jan. 6
Chicago Pride in the Park 2022 lineup released
Woman, 68, injured by crossfire in Albany Park shooting
DeSantis signs bill dissolving Disney's private government
More TOP STORIES News