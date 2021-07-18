Sports

Shooting reported outside Nationals Park; game suspended

@BigThunderNick/Twitter

WASHINGTON -- Four people were injured in a shooting outside Nationals Park in Washington D.C., on Saturday night, police say.



The Nationals said that the shooting was reported outside the Third Base Gate during their game with the San Diego Padres.

The game has been suspended.

Fans were encouraged to exit the ballpark via the centerfield and right field gates.

Police say no additional threat is present at this time.
