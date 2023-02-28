Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot during argument in Washington Park, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot during an argument in Washington Park on the South Side Tuesday.

Just before 10 a.m., the man, 31, was arguing with someone outside in the 6000 block of South Indiana Avenue when the person opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)