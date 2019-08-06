Washington woman, 44, missing from O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are looking for a Vancouver, Washington, woman who went missing Monday from O'Hare International Airport.Elizabeth Lee, 44, was last seen at O'Hare trying to catch a flight to Portland, Oregon, Chicago police said.Lee was described as a 5-foot-2, 150-pound woman with blue eyes, blond hair and a light complexion, police said.Anyone with information about Lee's whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.