Washington woman, 44, missing from O'Hare Airport

Elizabeth Lee, 44, was last seen at O'Hare trying to catch a flight to Portland, Oregon, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are looking for a Vancouver, Washington, woman who went missing Monday from O'Hare International Airport.

Elizabeth Lee, 44, was last seen at O'Hare trying to catch a flight to Portland, Oregon, Chicago police said.

Lee was described as a 5-foot-2, 150-pound woman with blue eyes, blond hair and a light complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about Lee's whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
