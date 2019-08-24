WATCH: Good Samaritans help rescue victims from Bishop Ford rollover crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5490743" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three people were injured in a rollover crash Saturday afternoon on the Bishop Ford Freeway near 111th Street on the South Side.

CHICAGO -- Good Samaritans come together to help rescue victims trapped inside a vehicle that rolled over Saturday on the Bishop Ford Freeway in the Pullman neighborhood on the South Side.The crash happened around 1:56 p.m., when the driver of an unknown vehicle attempted to get off at the 111th ramp at the last minute, according to Illinois State Police.In attempt to avoid hitting that vehicle, the driver of a black Chevrolet SUV lost control and veered left across all lanes. It eventually struck a grey Nissan sedan and overturned. The Nissan then spun out of control and crashed into the concrete barrier wall.Cell phone video shared by Raesa Nicole, shows a group of people come to the rescue of the victims trapped inside the overturned Chevrolet.According to police, no witnesses were able to obtain any registration information on the unknown vehicle, which left the scene of the crash. That vehicle did not strike any vehicle involved.One person was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and two more were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago fire officials said. All of their conditions have been stabilized.No traffic citations have yet been issued and the investigation is ongoing according to police.