WATCH LIVE: 3 CPD officers accused of Laquan McDonald shooting cover-up aquitted on all counts

By and Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three Chicago police officers accused of trying to cover up the deadly shooting of Laquan McDonald learned their fate Thursday.

Retired Chicago police officers David March and Joseph Walsh - as well as Thomas Gaffney, who is currently suspended without pay - were on trial for conspiracy, obstruction of justice and official misconduct charges.

Judge Domenica Stephenson ruled Thursday afternoon the state did not meet the burden of proof. The officers were found not guilty on all counts.

All three were accused of coordinating their stories and filing false police reports after Laquan McDonald was shot 16 times in 2014 by then Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.

Officials said the officers' statements did not match up with the dashcam recording of the shooting.

Each man was represented by their own attorney. Through this bench trial, their legal teams claimed each officer filled out the report based off of what was told to them at the scene. The officers on trial said they were just doing their job.
