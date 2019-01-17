EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4420040" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> VIDEOS: Jury reaches verdict in Jason Van Dyke trial (1 of 12) Jason Van Dyke Verdict: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Laquan McDonald shooting trial Jason Van Dyke, a Chicago police officer who killed 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, has been found guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery.

Three Chicago police officers accused of trying to cover up the deadly shooting of Laquan McDonald learned their fate Thursday.Retired Chicago police officers David March and Joseph Walsh - as well as Thomas Gaffney, who is currently suspended without pay - were on trial for conspiracy, obstruction of justice and official misconduct charges.Judge Domenica Stephenson ruled Thursday afternoon the state did not meet the burden of proof. The officers were found not guilty on all counts.All three were accused of coordinating their stories and filing false police reports after Laquan McDonald was shot 16 times in 2014 by then Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.Officials said the officers' statements did not match up with the dashcam recording of the shooting.Each man was represented by their own attorney. Through this bench trial, their legal teams claimed each officer filled out the report based off of what was told to them at the scene. The officers on trial said they were just doing their job.