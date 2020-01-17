5 people injured, 2 critically, after truck crashes into Starbucks in northwest suburban McHenry, police say

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- Five people were injured after a pickup truck crashed into a Starbucks in northwest suburban McHenry Thursday, according to police.

Police said two people are in critical condition after the crash in the 4300 block of West Elm Street at about 4:45 p.m.

McHenry police said a pickup truck was traveling westbound on West Elm Street when the vehicle ran off the road and crashed into the Starbucks.

The incident is under investigation as police and emergency crews respond to the scene.

McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett confirmed Thursday that some of the injuries are serious.

ABC7's Chopper7HD is currently over the scene.

No other details are known at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
