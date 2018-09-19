WATCH LIVE: Middleton, Wisconsin active shooter reported at business

Police are responding to a report of an active shooter at a commercial building in a suburb of Madison, Wisconsin.The Dane County dispatch center said shots were fired Wednesday morning at a building that houses Esker Software and WTS Paradigm in Middleton. Police and multiple ambulances have responded.Dane County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer confirmed there was an "active shooter situation" and said her office is assisting Middleton police. She provided no additional information.An employee at a Wisconsin business where a shooting took place says she ran for her life after hearing "really loud" shots.Judy Lahmers is a business analyst at WTS Paradigm in the Madison suburb of Middleton. She says she didn't know whether to run or hide when she heard shots about 10 a.m. Wednesday. She says she ran out of the building and hid behind a car.Lahmers says she knows one co-worker was grazed by a shot but was OK. She didn't know the extent of the shooting. Police haven't released details but numerous ambulances are at the scene .Lahmers says the shooting was "totally unexpected." She said: "We're all software people. We have a good group."Another company, Esker, is next door. Esker employee Gabe Geib says he heard a couple of shots but didn't immediately know what it was. He says he then saw numerous people running away from the building in "full sprint."He says he and his colleagues were still huddled in their cafeteria, away from windows, more than an hour after the shooting.The State Journal newspaper reports that one woman was taken out of the building screaming, saying it was "a devastating loss" and being held up by another person.The shopping center next to the building, Greenway Station, was locked down at the direction of police, according to the center's general manager Corey Kautzky. There are 34 stores and restaurants in the center that were temporarily closed, Kautzky said.Middleton is about 90 miles west of Milwaukee.