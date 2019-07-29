WATCH LIVE: Active shooter reported at Garlic Festival in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. -- Police say officers are responding to an active shooter situation at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival.

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. Police say multiple ambulance units are responding to the scene.

In a tweet, Gilroy police advised anyone looking for a loved one should go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B. They added, "The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active."

Additionally, the ATF reports in a tweet that the agency's San Francisco Field Division is responding to the shooting.

Senator Kamala Harris says her office is monitoring the situation, "Grateful to first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy and keeping those injured by such senseless violence in my thoughts. My office is closely monitoring the situation."

Video posted to Twitter shows crowds fleeing after shots are fired at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.


No additional information was immediately available.

Video on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival,

The California festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.

