Jason Van Dyke sentence stands after Illinois Supreme Court rejects resentencing efforts by prosecutors

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Supreme Court rejected Tuesday an effort by prosecutors to resentence Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago police officer convicted in the shooting of Laquan McDonald.

Last month, Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Kane County State's Attorney Joseph McMahon, the special prosecutor in Van Dyke's case, asked the court to review the sentence for Van Dyke.

The prosecutors believed that Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughn improperly applied the law to sentence Van Dyke to six years and nine months in prison.

"Fundamentally, this matter involves a dispute on discretionary sentencing issues that are not suitable for resolution in an action seeking mandamus or prohibition relief. Consequently, petitioners' motion seeking leave to file a petition for writ of mandamus or prohibition should be denied," the court said in its ruling.

Last October, a jury convicted Van Dyke of second degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2015.

Van Dyke's attorney Dan Herbert released a statement saying, "We are extremely pleased with the Illinois Supreme Court's decision to deny the challenge to the sentence imposed by the trial court in this case. We hope that the decision will strike a fatal blow to the political exploitation of the death of Laquan McDonald.

"Our judicial system may not be perfect. However the bedrock of the system maintains that all defendants, including unpopular ones, are entitled to fair and impartial treatment. Jason Van Dyke is prepared to serve his debt to society and move on with his life in a meaningful and productive manner."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
