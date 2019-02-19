WATCH LIVE: Aurora officials speak on shooting at Henry Pratt Company

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --A memorial outside the Henry Pratt Company continues to grow as city officials will speak Tuesday about how Aurora plans to move forward as a community.
It's been four days since the tragedy when a gunman shot and killed five employees.
Later on Tuesday, the city will hold a regularly scheduled news conference to talk about a community fund, shine a spotlight on the civilian heroes from the day of the mass shooting and take questions from the media.
A crisis response team member prayed with Valerie Jeffries, a woman whose heart moved her to this growing memorial in front of the Henry Pratt Company.
"Aurora needs support from each and every one of us today and we just all are devastated for what happened last Friday," Jeffries said.
Employees voluntarily came to work even though the warehouse won't return to full production until next week. Counselors are on site to help ease the unimaginable pain as the community grieves together.
"It just breaks my heart because you never know when something like this is gonna happen and you never expect it to happen so close to home," said Aurora resident Heather Longacre.
A Henry Pratt employee who was about to be fired opened fire at the warehouse on Friday, killed five co-workers and wounded five police officers.
Trevor Wehner was a few months from college graduation, working his first day of an internship. Vicente Juarez, Clayton Parks, Josh Pinkard and Russell Beyer were all fathers.
Pinkard sent his wife one last message telling her he loved her.
"I know he loves his wife. He always talks about his wife," said Blanca Torress, former coworker of Josh Pinkard's.
The gunman Gary Martin died in a shootout with police. Tuesday morning, his cousin put a cross with his name on it in front of the building away from the growing memorial as she sobbed in prayer.
"My auntie is grieving...She is praying for everybody," she said.
In a Facebook Tuesday morning, Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said, "It's been 96 hours since I heard the call go out over our radios and listened to the incident unfold. I was on my way to the scene when I listened to the first officer advise he'd been shot. And then the next one. And then everything went dark around the edges. Every time an officer was hit, another went in. No one retreated."
The city has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims' families.
FUNERAL SERVICES
A visitation for Wehner, who started his internship on the day of the shooting, will be held 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home Ltd., 333 W. Church St., Sheridan. Funeral to begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Afterwards, visitors are invited to the Sheridan Fire Department for further celebration of Trevor's life.
A visitation for Juarez will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Dunn Family Funeral Home at 1801 S. Douglas Rd, in Oswego. His funeral is 10 a.m. Friday at Dunn, followed by burial at Spring Lake Cemetery in Aurora.