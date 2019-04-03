Aurora police to assist FBI missing child investigation possibly linked to Timmothy Pitzen

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=717499" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An age progression photo shows what missing Aurora boy Timmothy Pitzen could like at the age of 10.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=52529" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators released a new image of what a missing Aurora boy might look like nearly three years after he disappeared.

Aurora police are heading to the Cincinnati area to assist the FBI with a possible break in the Timmothy Pitzen case.FBI agents from Louisville and Cincinnati said they are coordinating with the Newport Police Department, Cincinnati Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and the Aurora Police Department on a missing child investigation.The ABC affiliate in Cincinnati (WCPO) reports a boy was discovered Wednesday morning at a Red Roof Inn and told investigators he had been abducted years ago.The FBI and police are working to verify whether the boy is Timmothy Pitzen, who went missing in 2011 and has not been seen since.Two detectives from Aurora are heading to Ohio to assist in the investigation. One of the detectives is a cold case investigator.