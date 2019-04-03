Crime & Safety

Aurora police to assist FBI missing child investigation possibly linked to Timmothy Pitzen

Aurora police are heading to the Cincinnati area to assist the FBI with a possible break in the Timmothy Pitzen case.

FBI agents from Louisville and Cincinnati said they are coordinating with the Newport Police Department, Cincinnati Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and the Aurora Police Department on a missing child investigation.

The ABC affiliate in Cincinnati (WCPO) reports a boy was discovered Wednesday morning at a Red Roof Inn and told investigators he had been abducted years ago.

The FBI and police are working to verify whether the boy is Timmothy Pitzen, who went missing in 2011 and has not been seen since.

Two detectives from Aurora are heading to Ohio to assist in the investigation. One of the detectives is a cold case investigator.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED STORIES:
What would 10-year-old Timmothy Pitzen look like?
EMBED More News Videos

An age progression photo shows what missing Aurora boy Timmothy Pitzen could like at the age of 10.



New lead in disappearance Aurora 6-year-old Timmothy Pitzen

New image released of Timmothy Pitzen, Aurora boy missing 3 years
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators released a new image of what a missing Aurora boy might look like nearly three years after he disappeared.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyauroraohiomissing childrenfbipolicecold case
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot elected as Chicago mayor in landslide
Chicago Election Results 2019: Candidates, races suburbs and more
Massive fire destroys Newly Weds Foods factory on NW Side
3rd suspect charged in fatal shooting of CPD Officer John Rivera
High school robotics team builds power wheelchair for 2-year-old
Cancer patient wins $250K on scratch-off lottery ticket
Mom, baby forced to walk down interstate in rain after Lyft breakdown
Show More
Chicago City Council Election: Ald. O'Connor unseated; Several races too close to call
Bicyclist strikes again, slashes more victims in face
Man dies after Amtrak train hits pickup near Lemont
Bomb squad called for suspicious package at Lakeview post office
Woman, 19, fatally shot inside Washington Park apartment
More TOP STORIES News