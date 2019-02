EMBED >More News Videos The Chicago Fire Department is responding to level 2 hazmat situation at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse downtown Monday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department is responding to level 2 hazmat situation at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse downtown Monday morning, the department said.CFD said it is conducting an investigation into possible hazardous material. The response has led to street closures around the courthouse at 219 S. Dearborn Ave.