Truck catches fire under 130th Street bridge on Bishop Ford, causing traffic delays

More water needed to extinguish blaze, Chicago fire officials said
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A semitrailer caught fire early Tuesday on the Bishop Ford, causing traffic delays on Chicago's Far South Side.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted about the blaze just after 5:40 a.m., saying a truck had caught fire under the 130th Street bridge.



The vehicle is full of tires, according to Chicago fire officials. Traffic is down to one lane in the area, and traffic has been blocked on the bridge in both directions, as flames rise up to it.

All inbound ramps were also closed at 130th, Chicago fire officials said. Traffic appears to be backed up for miles.

It was not immediately clear how the fire began or if there were any injuries related to it. Additional water trucks were brought in to help extinguish it.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
