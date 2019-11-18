Husband, wife fatally shot at Buffalo Grove apartment complex, shooter at large

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A husband and wife were killed in a double homicide at an apartment complex in Buffalo Grove Sunday night, police said.

Police were sent to a parking garage of a building in the 150-block of Lake Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. after a resident saw two people unresponsive near a vehicle with blood on the ground.

Officers arrived and determined that a man and woman were both shot to death. Authorities have not released their identities, but police said they believe the victims are residents.



Police said surveillance video shows the victims get out of their car at about 8:15 p.m. when the shooter approached on foot and shot them multiple times. After shooting the couple, police said the video shows him flee on foot.

Police said the video shows the shooter and the victims have a brief conversation, but it is not known if they victims and shooter knew each other.

Residents of the Cambridge on the Lake apartment complex woke up Monday morning to investigators on site.

"Oh, it's very quiet and very safe and the neighbors that I've met are wonderful people," said resident Dolores Rengers. "Everybody has been very friendly and helpful here. I'm very happy here. My husband and I are both very happy here."

A sonar team is looking inside a pond on the property located next to a pool house to check if a weapon was discarded there.

The shooter is described by police as a man, possibly in his 60s, wearing dark clothing, a dark jacket and dark baseball-style hat. Police said they believe the crime was targeted and that there is not a threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buffalo Grove police at 847-459-2560. Anonymous tips can be given to Lake County Crime Stoppers on-line at www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com or by calling 847-662-2222.
