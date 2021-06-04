cold case

Charges filed in girl's 1972 murder, assault, Naperville police announce

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Naperville police to announce break in girl's 1972 murder, assault

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville police announced charges were filed in the 1972 homicide of a 15-year-old girl Friday morning.

Julie Ann Hanson's body was found in a cornfield near 87th Street and Modaff Road 47 years ago, on July 8, 1972.

Police said 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson was found in a cornfield near 87th Street and Modaff Road in July 1972. She was stabbed 36 times.



RELATED: Bruce Lindahl victim Annette Lazar describes surviving attack by suspected serial killer, rapist

Investigators said she had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 36 times. She was last seen leaving her home on a bike, police said.

Last year, Naperville officials announced that they had checked the DNA from Bruce Lindahl, who died while fatally stabbing another in Naperville in 1981, but that he was not a positive match for the Hanson case.

Lindahl's murder of Pamela Maurer of Woodridge in 1976 was similar to that of Hanson, so officials wanted to compare just in case, as authorities said Lindahl had multiple victims.

Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow also attended the press conference.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
