Chicago man imprisoned for 29 years walks free after murder conviction vacated

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man walked out of prison Thursday after a judge vacated his conviction.

Demond Weston was convicted of murder and attempted murder back in 1990 and has spent nearly three decades in prison. He claimed that the former disgraced Chicago Police Commander Jon Burge tortured him to confess to a crime he did not commit. Burge is now deceased.

Wednesday, a Cook County judge vacated his conviction. His family is overjoyed.

"I am so glad because he stayed in jail too long for something he didn't do," said Rhonda Weston, Demond's sister.

RELATED: Judge sets Chicago man free after 29 years in prison

"We thought it was going to be last year but this year is just as great," said Carrie Williams, a supporter of Weston. "God gave us this opportunity this Christmas, and we are so grateful to have him."

In August, Weston's legal team asked Special Prosecutor Bob Milan to re-investigate the entire case. In a statement, Milan wrote that the "investigation covered five separate shootings and included the review of thousands of pages of police reports, Grand Jury transcripts, motion transcripts, trial transcripts, evidence reports and medical reports. The Office interviewed more than two dozen witnesses and conducted multiple crime scene visits."

After that work, Milan wrote that his report concluded Weston's allegations of abuse are "unsubstantiated." Weston's legal team disagreed, however.

"We disagree on the conclusion on the torture piece, but today the key thing is he's out of prison," said Scott Schutte, Weston's attorney.

Milan's report also concluded that the evidence against Weston "does not meet the burden of beyond a reasonable doubt," which triggered Milan's request to ask the judge to vacate the conviction.

Weston is set to be released from Dixon Correctional Center Thursday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopmurderattempted murderconviction overturnedchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Judge sets Chicago man free after 29 years in prison
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Naperville mom warns parents of 'virtual kidnapping' scam
Plainfield man killed in 4-vehicle I-290 crash in Schaumburg
3 charged in Matteson auto auction break-in, K9 vehicle theft
Man stabbed at Green Line station on West Side: CPD
Girl, 17, arrested after crashing stolen plane into fence at Calif. airport
Trump: 'It doesn't feel like I'm being impeached'
Impeachment process: What's next for President Trump, Congress, US?
Show More
1 fatally shot in possible Harvey home invasion
Radio host wishes for school shooting to distract from impeachment
City seeks to have Smollett counterclaim dismissed
Georgia family finds owl hiding in Christmas tree
A Holiday Mystery: Naperville residents say a lonesome tree is mysteriously lit every year
More TOP STORIES News