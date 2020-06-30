WATCH LIVE: Chicago police, ATF, discuss arson investigation in unrest after George Floyd's death

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police and the ATF are looking to identify more than a dozen persons of interest wanted in connection with arson fires in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
Authorities said they are looking for 18 persons of interest wanted in connection with some of the 53 arson fires under investigation from May 30 to June 2. The arson fires involved businesses, vehicles and Chicago police vehicles.
Chicago police have released videos of the arson suspects on Youtube.
Hundreds of people were arrested in the city during the unrest, mostly for looting.
