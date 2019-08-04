Chicago shootings leave 40 shot, 3 fatally; Mt. Sinai Hospital closes emergency room

By Meghan Kluth
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A West Side hospital has stopped accepting patients on the tail end of a violent weekend that has left 40 people been shot, three fatally, in gun violence across the city.

The most recent fatal shooting happened in the 4200 block of West 18th Street at about 3:45 a.m., police said. Chicago Fire Department officials said they transported four people involved in the shooting at that location: A juvenile was taken to Stroger Hospital and three adults were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment. One other person hurt in that shooting transported themself to a local hospital for treatment, though CFD officials did not have any information about that person or where they went for treatment. Chicago police said all victims of this shooting, including the person who was pronounced dead on the scene, are male.

Authorities did not provide any further identifying information about the victims or the nature of their injuries, though CPD said all victims at Mt. Sinai Hospital were listed in fair to good condition. No further details about the incident were available. It's unclear whether anyone is in custody. Witnesses on the scene were not cooperating, police said.

Security at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Douglas Park is not allowing anyone inside the hospital because the emergency room waiting room is full.

RELATED: 7 injured in shooting near Douglas Park playground on West Side

Gun violence in Chicago last weekend left eight people dead and 40 others hurt.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
