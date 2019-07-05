WATCH LIVE: CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson discusses Navy Pier chaos

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5380107" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cellphone video shows people yelling "get down!" as chaos unfolds at Navy Pier during 4th of July celebrations.

CPD investigating several incidents following fireworks at Navy Pier. Reports of a shooting are not accurate. A man punctuated his leg after running into a table, 3 were stabbed following an altercation on the pier & 16 people are hospitalized after being trampled during the exit — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 5, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5380123" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cellphone video shows the chaotic scene at Navy Pier, where three people were stabbed and more than a dozen injured in a stampede on the Fourth of July.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5379788" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Things can quickly get out of control in huge crowds. ABC's Matt Gutman talked to an expert about surviving the chaos.

Cell phone photos show several gates that had been set up knocked down after the chaos.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were stabbed and at least a dozen others were injured during the Fourth of July celebrations at Navy Pier, according to Chicago police and fire officials.A fight broke out at about 10:10 p.m. after gang signs were flashed, resulting in three people being stabbed, police said.A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the arm and rib while a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the armpit, police said. Both were transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in stable condition.A 30-year-old man who was not involved in the fight was stabbed in the face and arm, but could not remember details of the stabbing and did not see the suspect, police said. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition.At the venue, someone threw what police believe to be firecrackers, which caused a crowd of people to run out of Navy Pier. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said someone in the crowd yelled that there was a gun.At least 13 people were injured in the stampede near Harry Caray's Tavern, police and fire officials said. Officials said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.A 16-year-old boy punctured his leg after running into a table and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition. Authorities initially believed that he had been stabbed.Witnesses described a chaotic scene, with parents separated from children, fences collapsing, elderly people falling down."We were on the Seadog and our trip was about to be over and then all of a sudden we just heard the loudest screams and I turned and I saw everybody drop to the ground," said witness Lucila Pulido. "It was the scariest thing ever. Then we saw people running with strollers, there's shoes everywhere, people just ran for their lives. It's so sad because this is such a beautiful city."Tourist Carly Lowe and her family were visiting from Tulsa, Oklahoma, but were not hurt."It was pretty crowded and then all of a sudden this roar of people started running at us," she said.Police said that everyone entering the "secure area" on the pier was screened for weapons, but the stabbings happened outside of the "secure area."Police said they are currently searching for two suspects in connection with the stabbing.