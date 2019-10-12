CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson address critics following IG review of Laquan McDonald shooting

It's been five years since then-Officer Jason Van Dyke fired 16 shots into the black teenager.
At the time, Johnson was a deputy chief of patrol. His role in the case has never been clearly defined, until now.
According to Inspector General Joe Ferguson's report released Wednesday, Johnson viewed the infamous dashcam video with other top CPD officials and said nothing when they concluded the shooting was justifiable.
Some Chicago aldermen are upset about the new findings involving Johnson. They said the city will never move past the Laquan McDonald case until they regain trust in the Chicago Police Department.
Superintendent Johnson has admitted to some alderman, he did view the tape, but at the time was not in a position to comment or make a decision about the case.
Johnson spoke with Aldermen Chris Taliaferro and Emma Mitts Friday and acknowledged viewing the tape. He said he wasn't in a position to comment or make a decision about the case at the time.
Supt. Johnson met w/ the Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus this afternoon about reported misconceptions about his involvement in the shooting review of Laquan McDonald while he was an Area Deputy Chief. A press conf. will be held 8am Sat at CPD HQ with Aldermen & the Superintendent https://t.co/oflEobwT8l— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 11, 2019
The conference is scheduled for 8 a.m. at Chicago Police Headquarters.
