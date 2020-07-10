CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the call for more community policing grows, the Chicago Police Department says it wants to build on that.
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown will announce the plan, which includes incorporating one of its summer crime-fighting units in community policing initiatives.
The department is adding 66 more officers to the Summer Mobile Patrol unit, which is already more than 100 strong.
RELATED: Chicago police to launch new citywide unit to deter crime amid spike in weekend gun violence
Brown says the unit that patrols parks, beaches and neighborhoods will now also participate in community service projects every week across the city's neighborhoods as part of the effort to tackle crime and the root of it.
They will partner with CPD's Office of Community Policing to help with prayer circles, food drives and more.
RELATED: Families devastated, baffled by children killed in Chicago weekend shootings
The city says this will serve as a structure to build on as it creates a separate, specialized citywide unit to tackle violent crime, to be used where they are needed the most.
Police have had similar units in the past, but they were disbanded after allegations of aggressive behavior and corruption.
RELATED: 87 shot, 17 fatally, in Chicago July 4th weekend violence, police say
Many activists oppose bringing back those kind of units, calling them "terrifying." Some of them plan to hold a news conference Friday morning at CPD headquarters.
Chicago police to use Summer Mobile Patrol unit for community policing
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More