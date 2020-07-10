Chicago police to use Summer Mobile Patrol unit for community policing

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the call for more community policing grows, the Chicago Police Department says it wants to build on that.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown will announce the plan, which includes incorporating one of its summer crime-fighting units in community policing initiatives.

The department is adding 66 more officers to the Summer Mobile Patrol unit, which is already more than 100 strong.

RELATED: Chicago police to launch new citywide unit to deter crime amid spike in weekend gun violence

Brown says the unit that patrols parks, beaches and neighborhoods will now also participate in community service projects every week across the city's neighborhoods as part of the effort to tackle crime and the root of it.

They will partner with CPD's Office of Community Policing to help with prayer circles, food drives and more.

RELATED: Families devastated, baffled by children killed in Chicago weekend shootings

The city says this will serve as a structure to build on as it creates a separate, specialized citywide unit to tackle violent crime, to be used where they are needed the most.

Police have had similar units in the past, but they were disbanded after allegations of aggressive behavior and corruption.

RELATED: 87 shot, 17 fatally, in Chicago July 4th weekend violence, police say

Many activists oppose bringing back those kind of units, calling them "terrifying." Some of them plan to hold a news conference Friday morning at CPD headquarters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopcrimechicago shootingfatal shootinglori lightfootgun violencechicago violencechicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago bars, restaurants that serve alcohol get midnight curfew
2 wounded in River North shootout
Officers in deadly Breonna Taylor raid thought she was alone
Chicago children shot, killed highlighted in WH press briefing
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at SoCal lake
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 1,018
Family demands justice after Black mother dies during C-section
Show More
Goya CEO praises Trump at White House, backlash is swift
George Floyd's speech didn't mean he could breathe, experts say
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, muggy, still warm Friday
Man killed in East Garfield Park hit-and-run: CPD
Woman killed, man hurt in Roseland shooting
More TOP STORIES News