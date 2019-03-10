WATCH LIVE: CPD update on police officer shot in Humboldt Park

EMBED <>More Videos

A Chicago cop was shot in the 2700 block of West Potomac Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot in the left shoulder Saturday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the city's West Side, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of West Potomac Avenue while the officer was executing a search warrant, according to a 7:53 p.m. tweet by CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The officer's injuries are non-life-threatening injuries. A woman was in custody in connection to the shooting.

"A gun was recovered and people of interest are in custody for questioning," Guglielmi said in an update tweet.

EMBED More News Videos

A Chicago cop was shot in the 2700 block of West Potomac Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.



No shots were fired by police.

CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson was going to Stroger Hospital where a media briefing is expected later Saturday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
chicagohumboldt parkchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Boy, 13, dies after being shot in the head
R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail
Harley-Davidson announces line of bikes for kids
Funeral set for McHenry County deputy killed at Rockford hotel
What are Corundas?
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
Man found shot to death behind Evanston home
Show More
Ice-skating season wraps up in Millennium Park
Chicago mayoral candidates participate in Rainbow PUSH coalition forum
Pregnant April the Giraffe is 'ready to go': WATCH LIVE
NYC subway riders hold impromptu dance party after Robyn concert
Vets rescue crying dog from frozen pond in Lisle
More TOP STORIES News