WATCH LIVE: CPD update on police officer shot in Humboldt Park

A #ChicagoPolice Officer was shot while executing a warrant in the 2700 block of West Potomac. Superintendent Eddie Johnson is in route to Stronger Hospital. Additional info to follow. pic.twitter.com/9sFf4BEvLn — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 10, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot in the left shoulder Saturday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the city's West Side, police said.The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of West Potomac Avenue while the officer was executing a search warrant, according to a 7:53 p.m. tweet by CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.The officer's injuries are non-life-threatening injuries. A woman was in custody in connection to the shooting."A gun was recovered and people of interest are in custody for questioning," Guglielmi said in an update tweet.No shots were fired by police.CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson was going to Stroger Hospital where a media briefing is expected later Saturday night.