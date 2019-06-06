WATCH LIVE: Green Line derailment near 47th halts CTA trains

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities are responding to a train derailment on the CTA Green Line on the South Side Thursday morning.

The derailment occurred in the 300-block of East 47th Street. The Chicago Fire Department said one car went off the rails but is still on the tracks and the rest of the cars appear to be stable.

EMBED More News Videos

A train on the CTA Green Line on the South Side Thursday morning.





Drake Hills was on the train when it derailed.

"We've got a lot of individuals who are complaining about neck pain and a couple people who are grabbing their shoulders," Hills said.

The Chicago Fire Department was seen taking people off the train and lowering them to the ground.

The CTA said trains are standing at 47th Street due to the derailment and crews are working to restore service. Fire department and CTA emergency personnel are on the tracks to assess possible injuries and damage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogrand boulevardtrain derailmentcta
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of Chicago woman killed while holding baby to sue city over video leak
Police looking for man caught on camera pretending to be a cop in DuPage Co.
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charges
Couple says they got ill at resort complex where 3 Americans died
Hotel casting doubt on Delaware woman's vacation attack story
Indiana dairy farm investigated for alleged animal abuse, video released
Animal rights activist says he was almost killed while protesting at duck farm
Show More
Post-El Chapo, Sinaloa cartel narco highway still runs through Chicago
Former site of McDonald's HQ in Oak Brook sold to billionaire
Mysterious Dominican Republic vacation deaths under investigation
LIVE | Cadet dead, 22 hurt in cargo truck crash at West Point
Plainfield Park District vandalized
More TOP STORIES News