WATCH LIVE: Green Line derailment near 47th halts CTA trains

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities are responding to a train derailment on the CTA Green Line on the South Side Thursday morning.The derailment occurred in the 300-block of East 47th Street. The Chicago Fire Department said one car went off the rails but is still on the tracks and the rest of the cars appear to be stable.Drake Hills was on the train when it derailed."We've got a lot of individuals who are complaining about neck pain and a couple people who are grabbing their shoulders," Hills said.The Chicago Fire Department was seen taking people off the train and lowering them to the ground.The CTA said trains are standing at 47th Street due to the derailment and crews are working to restore service. Fire department and CTA emergency personnel are on the tracks to assess possible injuries and damage.