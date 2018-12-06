WATCH LIVE: Defense begins case in trial of 3 Chicago police officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting

WATCH LIVE: Trial of 3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The defense began presenting its case Thursday in the trial of three current and former Chicago police officers.

The officers are accused of conspiring to cover up the deadly shooting of Laquan McDonald by fellow officer Jason Van Dyke.
RELATED: Jason Van Dyke Verdict: Chicago officer found guilty in Laquan McDonald shooting trial

The bench trial started a week ago against David March and Joseph Walsh, both retired, and Thomas Gaffney, who is suspended without pay.

Prosecutors rested their case on Tuesday and a judge denied a motion by defense attorneys to throw out the case.

RELATED: CPD Officer Dora Fontaine testifies against 3 cops accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
