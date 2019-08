WATCH LIVE: Family of U of I scholar Yingying Zhang holds news conference

EMBED >More News Videos Yingyng Zhang's family spoke to the media following Brendt Christensen's sentencing.

The family of a murdered University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang will speak at a news conference Wednesday morning.Yingying Zhang went missing two years ago and now her family may finally get some closure in this case.The conference in Urbana, Ill. comes just days after it was reported her remains may be in a Vermillion County landfill. That information was reportedly provided by defense lawyers.Zhang, 26, was kidnapped and killed in June 2017 by former University of Illinois graduate student Brendt Christensen, but her body was never found.Last month, lawyers for Brendt Christensen admitted he killed her, but her body was never found. Christensen was sentenced last month to life in federal prison without parole.