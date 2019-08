WATCH LIVE: FBI opening domestic terrorism investigation into Gilroy shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- A law enforcement official says that the FBI is opening a domestic terrorism investigation into the attack at the Gilroy Garlic festival that killed three people.New details are expected to be released about the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting . Gilroy police and FBI agents are scheduled to provide an update on last Sunday's shooting at 11 a.m.Officials say they are still collecting evidence from the scene. Police have had difficulty finding all the bullets while combing through acres of land.Three people died and at least 16 others were injured.