WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battle blaze in North Austin apartment building

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is responding to an apartment fire in the North Austin neighborhood Friday morning.
Large flames could be seen coming from the first and second floors of the house in the 1600-block of North Mayfield Avenue.
Shortly after 6 a.m., the fire was struck. Warming buses have been called to the scene. There are no reports of any injuries.
