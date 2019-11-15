WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battle blaze in North Austin apartment building

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is responding to an apartment fire in the North Austin neighborhood Friday morning.

Large flames could be seen coming from the first and second floors of the house in the 1600-block of North Mayfield Avenue.

Shortly after 6 a.m., the fire was struck. Warming buses have been called to the scene. There are no reports of any injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north austinchicagofireapartment firechicago fire department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father of U of I scholar killer says he thinks son embellished during secret FBI recordings
World's largest Starbucks opens Friday on Magnificent Mile
Man shot, critically wounded while playing cards inside Far South Side home
Video shows fight at Tinley Park high school after series of racist incidents
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
Woman still hospitalized after being struck by stray bullet in West Englewood drive-by
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett hits Steelers' Rudolph in head with helmet
Show More
Palatine school board votes to give transgender students unrestricted access to locker rooms
City lottery to determine where recreational cannabis firms can open up shop
Cook County Forest Preserve 2020 picnic permits to go on sale
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny start and warmer Friday
Woodlawn resident claims police wrongfully raided her home
More TOP STORIES News