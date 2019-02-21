WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battle extra-alarm fire at West Loop metal plating plant

WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battle extra-alarm fire at West Loop metal plating plant

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Firefighters are battling an extra-alarm fire on the Near West Side Thursday morning.

The 3-11 fire and level 1 hazmat response is at a metal plating company at 1201 W. Lake Street. The fire has forced evacuations within a two-block radius of the building.

Several streets in the area are closed and CTA Green Line service is suspended between California and the Loop because of the fire. The Pink Line is only operating between 54th and Polk.

No injuries have been reported.
This is a breaking news update. Please check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firehazmatChicagoNear West Side
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett in custody after being charged with disorderly conduct
Growing concerns about how Illinois enforces gun laws
R. Kelly moving out of West Side studio
Catholic church sex abuse survivors carefully watching historic Rome summit
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy Thursday
ACLU threatens to sue WI school district over inappropriate cheer awards
Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
Intense video shows professional skier stuck under avalanche
Show More
Firefighters deliver baby boy to new adoptive family
Feds: Coast Guard Lt. compiled hit list including prominent Democrats, media figures
NIU attack survivors embrace victims of Aurora plant shooting
Family sues after father's ashes allegedly trashed during shipping
More News