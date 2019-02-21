WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battle extra-alarm fire at West Loop metal plating plant

Firefighters are battling an extra-alarm fire on the Near West Side Thursday morning.The 3-11 fire and level 1 hazmat response is at a metal plating company at 1201 W. Lake Street. The fire has forced evacuations within a two-block radius of the building.Several streets in the area are closed and CTA Green Line service is suspended between California and the Loop because of the fire. The Pink Line is only operating between 54th and Polk.No injuries have been reported.