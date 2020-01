EMBED >More News Videos Firefighters battled an extra-alarm blaze in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Firefighters battled an extra-alarm blaze in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday morning.The fire was in what appears to be a junkyard the 4900-block of South Aberdeen Street. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as firefighters contained the fire to what appeared to be an abandoned school bus.The fire prompted a Level 1 Hazmat response and several ambulances have responded to the scene, but it is not known if there are any injuries.Shortly before 6:30 a.m., the fire was struck and the Hazmat was secured.