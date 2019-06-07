WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battle extra-alarm fire in abandoned Gately's People Store in West Roseland

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire in a commercial building in the West Roseland neighborhood Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 112th and Edbrooke streets at about 3:36 a.m. and later raised it to a three-alarm. Chicago Fire Media said the fire is throughout the roof area.

Firefighters responded to an extra-alarm fire in an abandoned building in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood Friday morning.


Firefighters responded to a fire at ana bandoned building in Chicago's West Roseland neighborhood Friday morning.



The fire is in the former Gately's People Store building, which used to have several stores inside before being abandoned in 1994.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The CTA has temporarily rerouted the 34 South Michigan and 119 Michigan buses.

