WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battle massive tire fire on Far South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --Massive plumes of black smoke rose into the air Friday afternoon as firefighters battled an extra-alarm fire in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood.
Fire crews responded around 1:45 p.m. to the Ozinga Midwest Marine and Rail Terminals in the 11700-block of South Torrance Avenue after pile of tires caught fire, CFD officials said. The pile was reportedly 40 ft. high.
Chopper 7HD was over the scene shortly after the fire was reported.
The fire also required a Level 1 Hazardous Materials response. No injuries were immediately reported.
2-11 extra alarm fire and level 1 hazmat at 117th & Torence. Piles of shredded rubber. No injuries pic.twitter.com/CEOTkFcf7k— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 14, 2018
