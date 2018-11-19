WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battling blaze in Warrenville barn

WARRENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --Firefighters are on the scene of a barn fire in west suburban unincorporated Warrenville Monday.
Chopper 7HD is flying above the scene as flames shoot out from the barn at 27W271 Galusha Avenue. The DuPage County Sheriff's office said firefighters responded to the fire at about 11:30 a.m.
The farm's website said they sell hay and straw and also board horses.
Authorities said all people and livestock were evacuated from the building and there are no injuries reported.
The Warrenville Fire Protection District, Wheaton Fire Department, Winfield Fire Protection District, Darien Woodridge Fire Protection District, West Chicago Fire Department, Lombard Fire Department and the Naperville Fire Department responded to the fire.
The fire is under investigation by the DuPage County Fire Investigators Task Force.