WATCH LIVE: Funeral for fallen CPD Officer Conrad Gary

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thousands have gathered Friday morning for the funeral for one of the two police officers hit and killed by a train Monday night.

The funeral for Chicago Police Officer Conrad Gary is set to get underway at 9:30 a.m. at St. Rita and thousands of his brothers and sisters in blue will pay their final respects.

Hundreds of people waited in line for hours Thursday night at Blake Lamb funeral home for the visitation of Officer Conrad Gary. The 31-year-old Oak Lawn native leaves behind a wife and infant daughter. He was on the police force for only 18 months.



Officer Gary's casket will be draped in an American flag to honor his service in the U.S. Air Force.

Monday night, Gary and his partner Officer Eduardo Marmolejo were looking for an armed man when they were struck and killed by a commuter train near 103rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

RELATED: Man charged after deaths of CPD Officers Conrad Gary, Eduardo Marmolejo says he found gun in alley



"I think it says what people across this great city feel is that we all owe a great debt of gratitude to our police officers," said 19th Ward Alderman Matthew O'Shea.
RELATED: What we know about the 2 CPD officers killed by a train

Some of the people in line for Officer Gary's visitation never even knew him, but consider him a hero. Friday, morning thousands will gather at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel where he will be celebrated with full police honors.

Governor Bruce Rauner is expected to attend and Mayor Rahm Emanuel will deliver remarks.

Saturday, St. Rita will also host Officer Marmalejo's service at 11 a.m. and a wake will be held Friday from 3-9 p.m. at Blake Lamb, (4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn).

Both funerals will be livestreamed on ABC7Chicago.com.
