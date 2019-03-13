WATCH LIVE: Funeral for McHenry Deputy Jacob Keltner

By Alexis McAdams
WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of law enforcement officers and community members are expected to show their support as McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner is laid to rest Wednesday.

Family, friends and law enforcement from across the country have shown their support for Deputy Keltner. They will gather in Woodstock to say goodbye to a husband, father, and friend taken by senseless violence.

Last week, the 35-year-old deputy was shot and killed while assisting the U.S. Marshals with a warrant. That warrant was for career criminal, Floyd Brown who was hiding out at a Rockford hotel.

When marshals knocked on the hotel room door, Brown fired at police, then jumped out of a third story window and shot Deputy Keltner in the head. Brown faces murder charges and a possible death penalty, but Wednesday, the focus remains on honoring Deputy Keltner

"The show of support from the community is just amazing, but again, it's sad because it's something that tragic to bring the community together," said mourner Joe Cuellar.

Thousands of miles away in Florida, a 10-year-old boy honored fallen McHenry County's Sheriff's Office Deputy Jacob Keltner with a one-mile run carrying the Blue Line Flag on Friday night.



The funeral begins at 10 a.m. at Woodstock High School, 3000 Raffel Road in Woodstock. Classes have been canceled for the day of the funeral.

Once that service ends, the official procession will leave from the school and return to the funeral home.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office encourages the public to line the procession route Wednesday to show their support for and honor Keltner, though the actual processional will be for law enforcement and emergency vehicles only. This is the full processional route:

Leave Woodstock High School north (right) on Raffel Road

Turn west (left) on Charles Road
Turn south (left) on Route 47
Turn southeast (left) on Route 14

Turn south (right) on Route 31
Turn west (right) on James R. Rakow Road
James R. Rakow Road turns into Randall Road
Turn west (right) on Algonquin Road
Turn south (left) on Ruth Road
Turn south (left) on Dundee Road
End at DeFiore Funeral Home
