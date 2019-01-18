The body of fallen ISP trooper Chris Lambert has arrived at Willow Creek church. Law enforcement will carry the fallen hero inside of the church for the funeral services. @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/E2G44OLKV2 — Alexis McAdams ABC-7 (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) January 18, 2019

An Illinois state trooper killed while responding to a crash on the Tri-State Tollway last week will be laid to rest Friday morning.Trooper Christopher Lambert was a husband and the father of a young daughter and was a 5-year veteran of the Illinois State Police.Lambert, 34, was headed home to Highland Park last Saturday when he stopped to investigate a three-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes of I-294 near Willow Road in Northbrook. He stopped to position his vehicle on the left-hand lane to protect those involved in the crash. He was standing outside of his vehicle when he was struck by an oncoming motorist.Hundreds are expected to show up for his funeral at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington to pay their respects. Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson were both at his services on ThursdaySuperintendent Johnson's department had four officers killed last year in the line of duty."Nobody really knows what it feels like to do this job except for the people that do it so we know how difficult it is for them and their families going through an experience like this it's important that we show camaraderie brotherhood and love that we always do," Johnson said.The services begin at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private.No one has been charged in the crash. The driver of the vehicle that hit Lambert stopped and was cooperating with police, authorities said.