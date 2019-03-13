WATCH LIVE: Funeral procession for McHenry Deputy Jacob Keltner

McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner, 35, was killed last week in Rockford while trying to arrest a fugitive.
"You are brothers and sisters, it is a part of a family," said retired McHenry County Sheriff. "You are willing to, as Jake did, die for somebody. Everyday they go out and they put their uniform on they do not know if they are coming back or not."
Retired Sgt. Andrews worked with the McHenry County Sheriff's Department for more than a decade. She said Deputy Keltner leaves behind a strong legacy at their department. She wants his family to know they are not alone.
"We all love her and love her kids and will support her and support her financially and anyway we can," she said.
Last week, the 35-year-old deputy was shot and killed while assisting the U.S. Marshals with a warrant. That warrant was for career criminal, Floyd Brown who was hiding out at a Rockford hotel.
When marshals knocked on the hotel room door, Brown fired at police, then jumped out of a third story window and shot Deputy Keltner in the head. Brown faces murder charges and a possible death penalty, but Wednesday, the focus remains on honoring Deputy Keltner.
"Protecting and helping everybody that he can and he gives his life and it is a tragic, tragic incident," said Boston Police Sergeant Patrick Elwood. "We feel it across the nation."
The funeral got underway at 10 a.m. at Woodstock High School, 3000 Raffel Road in Woodstock. Classes have been canceled for the day of the funeral.
Once that service ends, the official procession will leave from the school and return to the funeral home.
The McHenry County Sheriff's Office encourages the public to line the procession route Wednesday to show their support for and honor Keltner, though the actual processional will be for law enforcement and emergency vehicles only. This is the full processional route:
Leave Woodstock High School north (right) on Raffel Road
Turn west (left) on Charles Road
Turn south (left) on Route 47
Turn southeast (left) on Route 14
Turn south (right) on Route 31
Turn west (right) on James R. Rakow Road
James R. Rakow Road turns into Randall Road
Turn west (right) on Algonquin Road
Turn south (left) on Ruth Road
Turn south (left) on Dundee Road
End at DeFiore Funeral Home