WATCH LIVE: Gilroy shooting victims to share story at hospital

WATCH LIVE: Gilroy shooting victim released from hospital shares story
Brynn Ota-Matthews was shot in the back by the gunman, according to a GoFundMe set up by her family. She was treated at the trauma center at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, where she be will discharged Thursday.
Ota-Matthews is expected to speak to reporters in a news conference alongside another victim: 26-year-old Gabriella Gaus, who was shot in the left shoulder.
Gaus was released earlier this week.
There are currently six victims that remain hospitalized from gunshot wounds from the shooting.
Three people are being treated at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, two people are Stanford Medical Center and one person is at San Jose Regional Medical Center.
By our count, there were 19 gunshot wound victims from the #Gilroy shooting.— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) August 1, 2019
SCVMC treated 11 (1 died; 3 still in hospital; 1 was transferred to Stanford)
San Jose Regional treated 4 (1 still in hospital)
Stanford treated 3 (2 still in hospital)
+ The 2 other victims that died