WATCH LIVE: Hazmat situation reported at DePaul College Prep

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a hazmat situation at DePaul College Prep High School.Officials said it is a level-one hazmat situation from a " very small mercury spill." Officials said that no injuries were reported and the spill has been contained.DePaul College Prep is located in the 3600 block of North California Avenue.The building has been evacuated as a precaution.Last week, Marvin Camras Elementary was shut down after a barometer spilled 5 tablespoons of mercury.Mercury poisoning can cause vision loss, motor skills impairment, muscle weakness and memory loss, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.In a statement released Friday, Principal Megan Stanton-Anderson of DePaul College Prep wrote:"We had a very small mercury spill in one of our science labs this afternoon after school was dismissed. We worked with the Chicago Fire Department and their hazmat team as well as Chicago Department of Public health to address this immediately. We are currently waiting for the environmental remediation company who will remove the materials from our classroom. No Students or faculty required medical attention."