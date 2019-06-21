WATCH LIVE: I-55 SB blocked in Romeoville after 1 killed, state trooper injured in crash

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman has died and an Illinois State trooper was injured after a crash on I-55 in southwest suburban Romeoville Friday morning.

At about 2 a.m., Illinois State Police said a woman driving a vehicle southbound on I-55 at Weber Road in a construction zone and lost control, hitting a state trooper squad car from behind and rolling over.

A woman in her 30s who was driving the rolled-over vehicle died, police said. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

The state trooper suffered minor injuries.

All lanes of southbound I-55 are shut down at Weber Road. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
