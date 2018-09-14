EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4241412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke is expected to say whether he wants be tried by a jury or a judge in court on Friday

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke is expected to say whether he wants be tried by a jury or a judge in court on Friday.The judge is also expected to rule on whether Van Dyke will be granted a change of venue for the trial.Van Dyke has declared that he wants a ruling on whether he will be granted the change of venue before he declares whether he wants a judge or jury trial.Van Dyke is charged with murder for the 2014 killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. Dash cam video released by court order back in 2015 shows the officer firing 16 shots at the black teen, who appeared to be walking away while carrying a knife.Twelve jurors and five alternates have now been seated. Opening statements could start on Monday.WATCH the opening statements along with the rest of the trial through a live stream on abc7chicago.com and the ABC7 news app.