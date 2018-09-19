JASON VAN DYKE

WATCH LIVE Jason Van Dyke Trial: Day 3 of testimony

WARNING: Jason Van Dyke trial livestream may include graphic content

WARNING: Jason Van Dyke trial livestream may include graphic content
By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
More Chicago police officers are expected to testify Wednesday in the Jason Van Dyke murder trial.

Tuesday, Van Dyke's former police partner, Joseph Walsh, testified. Walsh said that on the night of the shooting back in October of 2014, Laquan McDonald raised a knife toward them just before Van Dyke opened fire, even though dash camera video appears to show the opposite.

Van Dyke fired 16 shots at the teenager as he appears to be walking away from police.

LIVE BLOG: Jason Van Dyke trial on Laquan McDonald murder charges

Walsh faces his own criminal trial on charges that he conspired to cover up the shooting. He was given immunity from prosecution to compel his testimony Tuesday, as long as he gave it truthfully, and it could not be used against him in his own case.

He testified that he thought McDonald was a danger. Walsh asked not to appear on camera during the trial.

Laquan McDonald Shooting, Jason Van Dyke Case Timeline

Civilian Xavier Torres did testify on camera and described what he saw on the night of the shooting.

Prosecutor: "While he was on his feet, did you see any threatening movements?"

Xavier Torres: "No"

Prosecutor: "What did it appear he was he doing when he was walking southwest?"

Torres: "It looked like he was trying to get away from all the officers."

Key players in the trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke

Jurors were also shown video and pictures from the scene as well as Van Dyke's gun. They also saw video from a squad car bringing a requested Taser to the scene. But when those officers arrived, McDonald was already on the ground.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdertrialchicago police departmentlaquan mcdonaldjason van dykeChicagoNorth Lawndale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Partner called to stand on second day of testimony
Trial of Officer Jason Van Dyke begins
Judge will rule on change of venue motion Monday in Van Dyke trial
Jury selection complete in Jason Van Dyke trial
Jason Van Dyke jury selection: 5 more jurors sworn in Wednesday, 10 seated so far
Jason Van Dyke jury selection: 5 jurors sworn in Monday
Laquan McDonald Shooting, Jason Van Dyke Case Timeline
Judge finds CPD Officer Jason Van Dyke violated bail
Jury selection begins in Jason Van Dyke murder trial
JASON VAN DYKE
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Partner called to stand on second day of testimony
Trial of Officer Jason Van Dyke begins
Van Dyke opening statements: What to expect
Judge will rule on change of venue motion Monday in Van Dyke trial
More jason van dyke
Top Stories
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper released from prison
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect pleads not guilty
Jeep crashes into Portage Park CVS after shooting; 2 injured
Woman sexually abused on NW Side
Watch: Time-lapse shows Florence from space
Prosecutors aim to keep how Colorado mom, girls died secret
Police: Man, 45, threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
Show More
Man in GoFundMe dispute: Everything will be 'crystal clear'
Convicted kidnapper will likely cross-examine his alleged rape victim
Texas mayor shoots and kills 12-foot alligator
Florence update: President Donald Trump visits North Carolina to see storm damage
More News