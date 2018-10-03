CHICAGO (WLS) --The defense is expected to rest its case Wednesday in the Jason Van Dyke trial. Then the prosecution will call rebuttal witnesses.
This comes one day after the Chicago officer took the stand in his murder trial. Van Dyke recounted his version of the night he shot and killed Laquan McDonald.
He described McDonald's motions, and the moment that changed his life.
Van Dyke: "He waved the knife from his lower right side upwards, across his body, towards my left shoulder."
Defense attorney: "And when he did that, what did you do officer?"
Van Dyke: "I shot him."
In cross examination, prosecutors replayed the video and asked Van Dyke if he saw McDonald raising the knife. He answered "No, I don't."
Van Dyke testified for about 90 minutes.
