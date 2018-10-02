EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4392523" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Defense attorneys called a psychologist to the witness stand to testify about the mindset of an officer.

A reporter was taken into custody after a judge said he was recording the proceedings, in violation of the judge's decorum order.

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke took the stand Tuesday afternoon in his own defense.Van Dyke took the stand at about 1 p.m. for a few minutes, and then resumed testimony at about 1:20 p.m. following a brief recess for technical difficulties. Van Dyke is charged with first degree murder for shooting Laquan McDonald 16 times in 2014.Tuesday morning, defense attorneys called a psychologist Dr. Lawrence Miller to the witness stand to testify about the mindset of an officer.Dr. Miller is a psychologist specializing in psychological effects of stress on police officers. He has consulted on several cases of police use of force and the things that officers react to during a stressful situation."In an emergency situation, if something is bad, you gotta do something," Dr. Miller said. "You've got to escape. But wait, you can't just escape, you have to neutralize the threat because that's your job and that's essentially what explains what we're seeing on the slide."He also testified that in times of stress, like the use of deadly force, officers can sometimes have tunnel vision or even tunnel hearing.Freelance reporter Zachary Siegel was taken into custody after the judge said he was recording the proceedings, in violation of the judge's decorum order. The judge ordered him held in lieu of $1,000 bail. He needs to post $100 to be released. A hearing was scheduled for Oct. 31. Other journalists pooled their money for the freelance journalist. He is expected to be released at the end of the day.There was no testimony Monday after one of the jurors got sick. Closing arguments in the trial could begin on Friday.Also, organizers are planning for a massive boycott if Van Dyke is acquitted of murder. They say they would want to shut down Chicago for a day."Nobody go to school, nobody go to work, nobody drive the buses, nobody go to work at the hotels, nobody go to work anywhere and no shopping" said Father Michael Pfleger.Shutting down an expressway is also on the table.