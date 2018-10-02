JASON VAN DYKE

WATCH LIVE Jason Van Dyke Trial: Officer Van Dyke takes the stand

WARNING: Jason Van Dyke trial livestream may include graphic content

WARNING: Jason Van Dyke trial livestream may include graphic content
By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke took the stand Tuesday afternoon in his own defense.

Van Dyke took the stand at about 1 p.m. for a few minutes, and then resumed testimony at about 1:20 p.m. following a brief recess for technical difficulties. Van Dyke is charged with first degree murder for shooting Laquan McDonald 16 times in 2014.

Tuesday morning, defense attorneys called a psychologist Dr. Lawrence Miller to the witness stand to testify about the mindset of an officer.

LIVE BLOG: Jason Van Dyke trial on Laquan McDonald murder charges

Dr. Miller is a psychologist specializing in psychological effects of stress on police officers. He has consulted on several cases of police use of force and the things that officers react to during a stressful situation.

EMBED More News Videos

Defense attorneys called a psychologist to the witness stand to testify about the mindset of an officer.



"In an emergency situation, if something is bad, you gotta do something," Dr. Miller said. "You've got to escape. But wait, you can't just escape, you have to neutralize the threat because that's your job and that's essentially what explains what we're seeing on the slide."

He also testified that in times of stress, like the use of deadly force, officers can sometimes have tunnel vision or even tunnel hearing.

Freelance reporter Zachary Siegel was taken into custody after the judge said he was recording the proceedings, in violation of the judge's decorum order. The judge ordered him held in lieu of $1,000 bail. He needs to post $100 to be released. A hearing was scheduled for Oct. 31. Other journalists pooled their money for the freelance journalist. He is expected to be released at the end of the day.

WATCH: Reporter taken into custody for recording during trial
EMBED More News Videos

A reporter was taken into custody after a judge said he was recording the proceedings, in violation of the judge's decorum order.



There was no testimony Monday after one of the jurors got sick. Closing arguments in the trial could begin on Friday.

Also, organizers are planning for a massive boycott if Van Dyke is acquitted of murder. They say they would want to shut down Chicago for a day.

Laquan McDonald Shooting, Jason Van Dyke Case Timeline

"Nobody go to school, nobody go to work, nobody drive the buses, nobody go to work at the hotels, nobody go to work anywhere and no shopping" said Father Michael Pfleger.

Shutting down an expressway is also on the table.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
jason van dykemurdertrialchicago police departmentlaquan mcdonaldChicagoNorth Lawndale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Court adjourned until Tuesday for sick juror
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Will he take the stand?
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Verdict could come by end of next week
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense to resume presenting their case Monday
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense's 3rd day focuses on other officers, 911 call
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense witness testimony continues
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense begins presenting case
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense to present case starting Monday
CFD prepares for Van Dyke trial verdict
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense prepares to present their case next week
JASON VAN DYKE
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Court adjourned until Tuesday for sick juror
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Will he take the stand?
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Verdict could come by end of next week
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense to resume presenting their case Monday
More jason van dyke
Top Stories
Wis. pizza delivery man calls 911 after kidnapped woman mouths 'help me'
Man shot on bike path is Rogers Park's 2nd fatal shooting in 2 days
400 guns stolen from UPS facility in Tennessee recovered in Midlothian, ATF says
The 'Sunday Scaries' are a thing
Students create 'border crossing' game called 'Deportation Time'
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Packages that may contain ricin found on Pentagon grounds
Show More
UPS to hire more than 4,000 Chicago area seasonal workers
Pritzker's toilet removal a 'scheme to defraud,' inspector general's report says
Florida man accused of trying to buy girl, 8, for $200K
24 Illinois schools receive National Blue Ribbon honor
More News