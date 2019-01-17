WATCH LIVE: Judge to rule in trial of 3 CPD officers accused of Laquan McDonald shooting cover-up

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4420040" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> VIDEOS: Jury reaches verdict in Jason Van Dyke trial (1 of 12) Jason Van Dyke Verdict: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Laquan McDonald shooting trial Jason Van Dyke, a Chicago police officer who killed 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, has been found guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery.

Three Chicago police officers accused of trying to cover up the deadly shooting of Laquan McDonald will learn their fate Thursday.Retired Chicago police officers David March and Joseph Walsh - as well as Thomas Gaffney, who is currently suspended without pay - are on trial for conspiracy, obstruction of justice and official misconduct charges.All three are accused of coordinating thier stories and filing false police reports after Laquan McDonald was shot 16 times in 2014 by then Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.Officials said the officers' statements did not match up with the dashcam recording of the shooting.Each man is represented by their own attorney. Through this bench trial, their legal teams claimed each officer filled out the report based off of what was told to them at the scene. The officers on trial said they were just doing their job.If the men are convicted, a sentencing date will be set. The hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse will be streamed live on ABC7Chicago.com at 1 p.m.