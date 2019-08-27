WATCH LIVE Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announces partnership with Code for America to expunge marijuana convictions

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5375295" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hundreds of thousands in Illinois now eligible to expunge marijuana arrests and convictions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx will announce Tuesday a partnership to expunge the criminal records of people convicted of marijuana charges.When the drug becomes legal across Illinois in January, many people will be eligible for expungement. Foxx will be joined Tuesday by Jennifer Pahlka, executive director and founder of Code For America.Code For America has helped to clear more than 8,000 marijuana convictions in San Francisco. Those convictions can hurt people's chances of finding a job or even housing.Foxx has promised to automatically vacate all convictions for under 30 grams of marijuana in Cook County through her office.Those with 30 to 500 gram possession charges will have to petition to have their charges expunged. And non-automatic expungements are not guaranteed, since prosecutors will have the ability to object.